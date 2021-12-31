iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,439. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

