iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Plans None Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IEUS)

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ IEUS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $69.37. 8,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,950. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

