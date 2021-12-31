Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.50 on January 7th

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.499 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

QYLD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.23. 56,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.38% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $55,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

