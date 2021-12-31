Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

