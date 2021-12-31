Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will post $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $11,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

