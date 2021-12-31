Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post $13.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.72 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $50.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $50.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.02. 9,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,495. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.20 and its 200-day moving average is $205.87. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $178.75 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

