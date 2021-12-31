$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce $119.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.01 million and the highest is $120.72 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $403.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

CMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $3,225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $625,718,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $38,114,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMAX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. CareMax has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

