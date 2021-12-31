Marlin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.44 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $48.82 million and $12.44 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.72 or 0.07862546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,965.79 or 0.99910379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

