Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 35,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 535,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

NCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$316.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.