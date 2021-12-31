Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 35,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 535,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

NCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$316.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

