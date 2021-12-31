MintMe.com Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $962.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $962.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,969.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.94 or 0.07904844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00313667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00908218 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00073364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00482422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00257119 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

