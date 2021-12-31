Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.44. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

