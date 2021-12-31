National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Down to $72.96

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.96, but opened at $71.48. National Grid shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 1,630 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Grid by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

