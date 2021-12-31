FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 964,158 shares.The stock last traded at $21.08 and had previously closed at $20.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.