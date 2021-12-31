Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $484,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $168.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

