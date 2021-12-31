eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 2.6%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 2,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,423,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,800 shares of company stock worth $17,440,048. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

