Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Up 2.4%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s share price was up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 4,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,898,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

