Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 2.3%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,547,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.02.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 62.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 155.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.