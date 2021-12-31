Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 124,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,068,121 shares.The stock last traded at $141.69 and had previously closed at $141.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.79.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.