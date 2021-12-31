Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,547,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $881.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.02.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.