iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 409,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,155,965 shares.The stock last traded at $36.66 and had previously closed at $36.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after buying an additional 711,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

