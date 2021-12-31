Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,620,080 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Honest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Honest by 2,642.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 324,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honest by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

