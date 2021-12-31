Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.99 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 823,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

