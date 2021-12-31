Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.99 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 823,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

