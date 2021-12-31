Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $439.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.18. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.89.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

