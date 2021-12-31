Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,455 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

