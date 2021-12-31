Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 48,441 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,743,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.66 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

