Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $724,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

