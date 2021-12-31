Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

