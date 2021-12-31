Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 267 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $353.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.77 and a 200 day moving average of $356.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

