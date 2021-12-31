Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 590,696 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590,696 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

