5,723 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NYSE BK opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

