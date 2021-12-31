Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

