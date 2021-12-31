Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 50.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

