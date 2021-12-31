Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.36 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.