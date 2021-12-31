Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 23,907 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,638,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,011.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

