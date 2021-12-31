Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $824.55.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,070.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,065.15 and its 200-day moving average is $836.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 346.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

