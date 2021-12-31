Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $665.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

