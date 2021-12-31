Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

