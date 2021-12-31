Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.16. Root shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 14,007 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

The company has a market cap of $797.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Root by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

