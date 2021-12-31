RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.07. RLX Technology shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 35,479 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

