RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.07. RLX Technology shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 35,479 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
