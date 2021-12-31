Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.94. Yatsen shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 20,684 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $972.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 90.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 1,298,992 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

