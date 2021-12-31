BitcoinPoS Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $251,970.90 and $756.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,255,756 coins and its circulating supply is 5,044,302 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

