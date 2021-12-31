Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

