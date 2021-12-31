Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Livent were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $11,952,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -275.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

