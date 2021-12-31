Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,129 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.25 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

