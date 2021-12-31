Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.27 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

