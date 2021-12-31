American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $291.14 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.