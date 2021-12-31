Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

