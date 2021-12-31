Bismuth (BIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $420.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $420.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,361,487 coins and its circulating supply is 23,212,010 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.