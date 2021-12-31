BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Head to Head Comparison

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% Noble Roman’s -37.41% -168.52% -26.96%

BAB has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAB and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million 2.51 -$70,000.00 $0.06 13.64 Noble Roman’s $11.54 million 0.75 -$5.38 million ($0.22) -1.78

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble Roman’s. Noble Roman’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BAB and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BAB beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

